Team India: 'हमने अच्छा क्रिकेट नहीं...', WTC फाइनल से तुरंत पहले भारतीय दिग्गज ने दिया बयान; मची सनसनी!
WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच आगामी 7 जून से वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच खेला जाना है. इस बीच एक पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर ने टीम इंडिया को लेकर बड़ा बयान दे दिया है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 02:24 PM IST

IND vs AUS: भारतीय टीम वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल के लिए लंदन पहुंच चुकी है, जहां टीम को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 7 से 11 जून तक केनिंगटन ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में मैच खेलेगी. टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ी मैच से पहले जमकर पसीना बहा रहे हैं. बीसीसीआई ने सोशल मीडिया पर खिलाड़ियों के प्रैक्टिस करते हुए कई फोटोज भी शेयर किए हैं. इस बीच टीम इंडिया को लेकर एक पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर ने बड़ा बयान दे दिया है.

