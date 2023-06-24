Rajiv Mishra Death: 46 साल के इस पूर्व भारतीय खिलाड़ी की अचानक मौत से खेल जगत स्तब्ध, घर में पड़ा मिला शव
Rajiv Mishra Death: 46 साल के इस पूर्व भारतीय खिलाड़ी की अचानक मौत से खेल जगत स्तब्ध, घर में पड़ा मिला शव

Former Hockey Player Rajiv Mishra Died: खेल जगत से बेहद ही हैरान करने वाली खबर सामने आई है. 46 साल के पूर्व भारतीय खिलाड़ी की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में अचानक हुई मौत से सन्नाटा छा गया है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 08:22 AM IST

Rajiv Mishra Death: 46 साल के इस पूर्व भारतीय खिलाड़ी की अचानक मौत से खेल जगत स्तब्ध, घर में पड़ा मिला शव

Rajiv Mihsra Death: भारतीय खेल जगत से एक बेहद ही चौंकाने और दिल दहला देने वाली खबर सामने आई है. भारत के एक पूर्व खिलाड़ी की अचानक मौत से खेल जगत में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई है. टीम इंडिया के पूर्व इंटरनेशनल हॉकी खिलाड़ी रहे राजीव मिश्रा की संदिग्ध अवस्था में मौत हो गई है. उनका शव वाराणसी के नरायनपुर स्थित उनके घर में बेहद ही गंभीर परिस्थिति में मिला है. 

