Gautam Gambhir: सहवाग-गावस्कर पर इस बात को लेकर बुरी तरह भड़के गंभीर, फैंस के होश उड़ा देगी ये वजह
topStories1hindi1736992
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Gautam Gambhir: सहवाग-गावस्कर पर इस बात को लेकर बुरी तरह भड़के गंभीर, फैंस के होश उड़ा देगी ये वजह

Gautam Gambhir Angry: पूर्व क्रिकेटर गौतम गंभीर ने अब महान बल्लेबाज सुनील गावस्कर और वीरेंद्र सहवाग पर हमला बोला है. गौतम गंभीर ने जिस बात को लेकर सुनील गावस्कर और वीरेंद्र सहवाग को लेकर लताड़ लगाई है, अगर वह फैंस को पता चलेगी तो उनके होश भी उड़ सकते हैं. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 09:42 AM IST

Trending Photos

Gautam Gambhir: सहवाग-गावस्कर पर इस बात को लेकर बुरी तरह भड़के गंभीर, फैंस के होश उड़ा देगी ये वजह

Gautam Gambhir: टीम इंडिया के पूर्व ओपनर गौतम गंभीर इन दिनों लगातार अपने विस्फोटक बयानों के कारण चर्चा लूट रहे हैं. चाहे वह 2011 वर्ल्ड कप को लेकर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी पर दिया गया बयान हो या फिर वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में भारत की हार के बाद विराट कोहली और रोहित शर्मा पर दिया गया बयान हो. अपने गर्म तेवरों के लिए जाने जाने वाले पूर्व क्रिकेटर गौतम गंभीर ने अब महान बल्लेबाज सुनील गावस्कर और वीरेंद्र सहवाग पर हमला बोला है. गौतम गंभीर ने जिस बात को लेकर सुनील गावस्कर और वीरेंद्र सहवाग को लेकर लताड़ लगाई है, अगर वह फैंस को पता चलेगी तो उनके होश भी उड़ सकते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Prabhu Deva
Prabhu deva News: 47 की उम्र में दूसरी शादी, अब 50 साल के प्रभू बने बेटी के पिता
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
sapna choudhary
नाक पर नखरा, नैनों में शरारत; सपना ने एक ही झटके में दिखा डाले जलवे हजार
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 14 June 2023
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2 कंटेस्टेंट्स की ये है फाइनल लिस्ट! दो नाम विवादों में ज्यादा फंसे
Karan Deol
Video: गोल्डन साड़ी, गले में हार...रोके में खूब जची देओल परिवार की होने वाली बहू
signs of death
अगर दिखने लगे ये 5 संकेत तो 6 महीने में हो जाती है मौत! शिव पुराण में है वर्णन