WTC Final में हार के बाद इस दिग्गज ने टीम इंडिया के जख्मों पर छिड़का नमक, बर्दाश्त नहीं कर पाएंगे भारतीय फैंस

Team India Cricketer: वर्ल्ड क्रिकेट के महान तेज गेंदबाजों में से एक ग्लेन मैकग्रा ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में भारतीय टीम की करारी शिकस्त पर कहा कि 'कभी-कभी ऐसा हो जाता है'. भारत को रविवार को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों 209 रनों की शिकस्त झेलनी पड़ी थी. 

Team India: वर्ल्ड क्रिकेट के महान तेज गेंदबाजों में से एक ग्लेन मैकग्रा ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में भारतीय टीम की करारी शिकस्त पर कहा कि ‘कभी-कभी ऐसा हो जाता है’. भारत को रविवार को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों 209 रनों की शिकस्त झेलनी पड़ी थी. एमआरएफ पेस फाउंडेशन के निदेशक मैक्ग्रा ने कहा, ‘कभी-कभी ऐसा हो सकता है. हां, इंग्लैंड में परिस्थितियां भारतीय क्रिकेट से बहुत अलग हैं. कभी-कभी ऐसा होता है, इसे ड्रेसिंग रूम का दबाव भी कह सकते है.’

