World Cup : चल गया पता, इस तारीख को रिलीज किया जाएगा वर्ल्ड कप का पूरा शेड्यूल!

World Cup Schedule : भारत की मेजबानी में इसी साल वनडे वर्ल्ड कप खेला जाना है, जिसका शेड्यूल अभी तक जारी नहीं किया गया है. आईसीसी के इस टूर्नामेंट में 10 टीमें हिस्सा लेंगी. अब इसके शेड्यूल को लेकर बड़ी खबर सामने आ रही है. 

ODI World Cup-2023 Full Schedule : भारत की मेजबानी में इसी साल अक्टूबर-नवंबर में वनडे वर्ल्ड कप खेला जाना है. इस वैश्विक टूर्नामेंट का शेड्यूल अभी तक जारी नहीं किया गया है जिसे लेकर बड़ी खबर सामने आई है. फिलहाल जिम्बाब्वे की मेजबानी में वर्ल्ड कप क्वालिफायर खेले जा रहे हैं.

