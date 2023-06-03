WTC Final: रोहित का दोस्त टीम इंडिया के लिए बन सकता है खतरा, कहीं तोड़ ना दे ट्रॉफी का सपना!
WTC Final: रोहित का दोस्त टीम इंडिया के लिए बन सकता है खतरा, कहीं तोड़ ना दे ट्रॉफी का सपना!

IND vs AUS: रोहित शर्मा का एक साथी खिलाड़ी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 के फाइनल मैच में टीम इंडिया के लिए बड़ा खतरा साबित हो सकता है. ये खिलाड़ी अपनी घातक गेंदबाजी के साथ-साथ विस्फोटक बल्लेबाजी के लिए भी जाना जाता है.

Jun 03, 2023

WTC Final: रोहित का दोस्त टीम इंडिया के लिए बन सकता है खतरा, कहीं तोड़ ना दे ट्रॉफी का सपना!

WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 (ICC World Test Championship) के फाइनल मैच में रोहित शर्मा का एक साथी खिलाड़ी टीम इंडिया के लिए बड़ा खतरा साबित हो सकता है. ये खिलाड़ी आईपीएल 2023 में रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी में खेला था, लेकिन अब वो ही खिलाड़ी रोहित और वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप की ट्रॉफी के बीच दीवार बनकर खड़ा हो सकता है.

