IND vs AUS: Ravi Shastri को कोच के पद से हटाने की मांंग, Rahul Dravid बने फैंस की पसंद

नई दिल्ली: टीम इंडिया की शर्मनाक हार के बाद फैंस का गुस्सा सोशल मीडिया पर निकल रहा है. ट्विटर पर फैंस रवि शास्त्री (Ravi Shastri) को कोच के पद से हटाने की मांग कर रहे हैं. ऑस्ट्रेलिया से हारने के बाद ट्विटर पर रवि शास्त्री ट्रेंड कर रहे थे और ट्विटर यूजर टीम की इस हार के लिए कहीं न कहीं शास्त्री को जिम्मेदार मानते हैं.
Time for change in the coaching department for #TeamIndia . @RaviShastriOfc has taken india as far as he could. Still time before T20 world cup, the new coach would have enough time with players & make good limited & test team.@SGanguly99 #RaviShastri @BCCI #India
— Ricky (@rickypatel26) December 19, 2020
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ खेले गए टेस्ट सीरीज के पहले टेस्ट में भारतीय टीम को 8 विकेटों से करारी शिकस्त का सामना करना पड़ा है. मुकाबले में टीम इंडिया ने पहली पारी में 244 रन बनाए थे. ऑस्ट्रेलिया को पहली पारी में उसने 191 रनों पर ढेर कर दिया था और टीम इंडिया दूसरी पारी में 53 रनों की बढ़त के साथ उतरी थी. भारतीय टीम ने दिन की शुरुआत एक विकेट के नुकसान पर नौ रनों के साथ की थी. तीसरे दिन वह लगातार विकेट खोती रही और ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत को महज 36 रन से आउट कर दिया.
It's time for #RaviShastri to comeback to commentary. Really missing now a days. India needs a new coach for better team selection and guidance @BCCI
— Harish Kumar Dongala (@HarishDongala) December 19, 2020
टीम इंडिया के इस निराशाजनक प्रदर्शन के लिए फैंस रवि शास्त्री (Ravi Shastri) को दोष दे रहे हैं और उन्हें कोच के पद से हटाने की मांग ने तूल पकड़ लिया है. शास्त्री की जगह राहुल द्रविड़ (Rahul Dravid) को कोच बनाने की मांग की जा रही है.
The Coach we need
The
Coach we have pic.twitter.com/HTLDlPFsmf
— Santosh Meena(भांकरी) (@SaNtosH_RJ34) December 19, 2020
Bring him @BCCI @SGanguly99 #RaviShastri out pic.twitter.com/r7BAczqbv0
— Nirmal Rj (@Nirmalrj10) December 19, 2020
#IndiavsAustralia#INDvsAUSTest #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS@BCCI
After watching indian team performance india need to change captain as well coach
Mainly coach #RaviShastri need to replace is doing nothing#Ravishastri_Hatao pic.twitter.com/1OD6fO95Dq
— Tushar being Indian (@TusharbeingInd1) December 19, 2020
Ravi Shastri is trending and everyone wants he should removed as coach
Le* BCCI#RaviShastri pic.twitter.com/mgm8M9kspu
— ʀ ᴏ ʜ ɪ (@Unknown_Rohit) December 19, 2020
India's fielding was poor from the start of this tour..and prithvi shaw was in no touch in the practise matches..but still our coach #RaviShastri was just relaxing, drinking beer and taking naps. He is the coach who does literally nothing. Remove him @BCCI #INDvAUS #viratkholi
— Akash (@akaash_pratap) December 19, 2020
#INDvsAUSTest India right now #RaviShastri pic.twitter.com/EP5N4WRk20
— Adv Sanyam Bhardwaj (@advsbhardwaj) December 19, 2020
Remove #RaviShastri @RaviShastriOfc he is disgusting coach..another idiot after #chappell was that a team???@SGanguly99 @anilkumble1074
— manish yadav (@itsmemaniyad) December 19, 2020