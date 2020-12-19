English मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ravi Shastri

IND vs AUS: Ravi Shastri को कोच के पद से हटाने की मांंग, Rahul Dravid बने फैंस की पसंद

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ टीम इंडिया की शर्मनाक हार के बाद फैंस रवि शास्त्री (Ravi Shastri) को कोच के पद से हटाने की मांग कर रहे हैं. राहुल द्रविड़ को कोच बनाते हुए देखना चाहते हैं फैंस

रवि शास्त्री और राहुल द्रविड़ (File Photo)

नई दिल्ली: टीम इंडिया की शर्मनाक हार के बाद फैंस का गुस्सा सोशल मीडिया पर निकल रहा है. ट्विटर पर फैंस रवि शास्त्री (Ravi Shastri) को कोच के पद से हटाने की मांग कर रहे हैं. ऑस्ट्रेलिया से हारने के बाद ट्विटर पर रवि शास्त्री ट्रेंड कर रहे थे और ट्विटर यूजर टीम की इस हार के लिए कहीं न कहीं शास्त्री को जिम्मेदार मानते हैं.

 

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ खेले गए टेस्ट सीरीज के पहले टेस्ट में भारतीय टीम को 8 विकेटों से करारी शिकस्त का सामना करना पड़ा है. मुकाबले में टीम इंडिया ने पहली पारी में 244 रन बनाए थे. ऑस्ट्रेलिया को पहली पारी में उसने 191 रनों पर ढेर कर दिया था और टीम इंडिया दूसरी पारी में 53 रनों की बढ़त के साथ उतरी थी. भारतीय टीम ने दिन की शुरुआत एक विकेट के नुकसान पर नौ रनों के साथ की थी. तीसरे दिन वह लगातार विकेट खोती रही और ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत को महज 36 रन से आउट कर दिया. 

 

टीम इंडिया के इस निराशाजनक प्रदर्शन के लिए फैंस रवि शास्त्री (Ravi Shastri) को दोष दे रहे हैं और उन्हें कोच के पद से हटाने की मांग ने तूल पकड़ लिया है. शास्त्री की जगह राहुल द्रविड़ (Rahul Dravid) को कोच बनाने की मांग की जा रही है. 

 

