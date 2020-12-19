IND vs AUS: Ravi Shastri को कोच के पद से हटाने की मांंग, Rahul Dravid बने फैंस की पसंद

नई दिल्ली: टीम इंडिया की शर्मनाक हार के बाद फैंस का गुस्सा सोशल मीडिया पर निकल रहा है. ट्विटर पर फैंस रवि शास्त्री (Ravi Shastri) को कोच के पद से हटाने की मांग कर रहे हैं. ऑस्ट्रेलिया से हारने के बाद ट्विटर पर रवि शास्त्री ट्रेंड कर रहे थे और ट्विटर यूजर टीम की इस हार के लिए कहीं न कहीं शास्त्री को जिम्मेदार मानते हैं.

Time for change in the coaching department for #TeamIndia . @RaviShastriOfc has taken india as far as he could. Still time before T20 world cup, the new coach would have enough time with players & make good limited & test team.@SGanguly99 #RaviShastri @BCCI #India — Ricky (@rickypatel26) December 19, 2020

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ खेले गए टेस्ट सीरीज के पहले टेस्ट में भारतीय टीम को 8 विकेटों से करारी शिकस्त का सामना करना पड़ा है. मुकाबले में टीम इंडिया ने पहली पारी में 244 रन बनाए थे. ऑस्ट्रेलिया को पहली पारी में उसने 191 रनों पर ढेर कर दिया था और टीम इंडिया दूसरी पारी में 53 रनों की बढ़त के साथ उतरी थी. भारतीय टीम ने दिन की शुरुआत एक विकेट के नुकसान पर नौ रनों के साथ की थी. तीसरे दिन वह लगातार विकेट खोती रही और ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत को महज 36 रन से आउट कर दिया.

It's time for #RaviShastri to comeback to commentary. Really missing now a days. India needs a new coach for better team selection and guidance @BCCI — Harish Kumar Dongala (@HarishDongala) December 19, 2020

टीम इंडिया के इस निराशाजनक प्रदर्शन के लिए फैंस रवि शास्त्री (Ravi Shastri) को दोष दे रहे हैं और उन्हें कोच के पद से हटाने की मांग ने तूल पकड़ लिया है. शास्त्री की जगह राहुल द्रविड़ (Rahul Dravid) को कोच बनाने की मांग की जा रही है.

Ravi Shastri is trending and everyone wants he should removed as coach

Le* BCCI#RaviShastri pic.twitter.com/mgm8M9kspu — ʀ ᴏ ʜ ɪ (@Unknown_Rohit) December 19, 2020