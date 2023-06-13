IND vs WI: टीम इंडिया में 8 साल बाद होगी इस खिलाड़ी की वापसी! फैंस भूल बैठे थे नाम
topStories1hindi1735506
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

IND vs WI: टीम इंडिया में 8 साल बाद होगी इस खिलाड़ी की वापसी! फैंस भूल बैठे थे नाम

Indian Cricket Team: वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर खेली जाने वाली टी20 सीरीज टीम इंडिया के एक खिलाड़ी के लिए काफी अहम रहने वाली है. ये खिलाड़ी लगभग 8 साल के बाद टीम इंडिया में वापसी कर सकता है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 08:04 AM IST

Trending Photos

IND vs WI: टीम इंडिया में 8 साल बाद होगी इस खिलाड़ी की वापसी! फैंस भूल बैठे थे नाम

India vs West Indies: टीम इंडिया को वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर 5 मैचों की टी20 सीरीज खेलनी है. रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली जैसे खिलाड़ियों को इस फॉर्मेट की टीम से पहले ही बाहर किया जा चुका है. वहीं, कार्यभार प्रबंधन के तहत मोहम्मद शमी और मोहम्मद सिराज को आराम मिलने की संभावना है. ऐसे में हार्दिक पांड्या की कप्तानी में आईपीएल में शानदार प्रदर्शन करने वाले खिलाड़ियों को मौका मिलेगा. इस लिस्ट में एक ऐसे खिलाड़ी का भी नाम शामिल है जो टीम इंडिया के लगभग 8 साल से बाहर चल रहा है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
Nasser Hussain
भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने जमकर लगाई लताड़, सरेआम नाम लेकर मचा दी सनसनी!
Prabhu Deva
बेटी के होने पर खुशी से झूम रहे Prabhu Deva सह चुके हैं बेटे को खोने का भी गम!
Love Jihad
दारूल-उल-उलूम का लव जिहाद पर फतवा देने से इनकार, हिंदू संगठनों ने की थी मांग
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
Powered by Tomorrow.io
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
Zee News
ओपिनियन पोल: आज महाराष्ट्र में हुए चुनाव तो किसकी बनेगी सरकार, कौन बनेगा CM?
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Tanmay Vekaria
आंखों में काजल, चेहरे पर मासूमियत लिए फोन पर बात करते इस बच्चे के आज फैन है करोड़ों