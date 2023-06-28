BCCI ने अचानक किया बड़ा ऐलान, एशिया कप से ठीक पहले इस खतरनाक देश के साथ होगी सुपरहिट सीरीज
BCCI ने अचानक किया बड़ा ऐलान, एशिया कप से ठीक पहले इस खतरनाक देश के साथ होगी सुपरहिट सीरीज

BCCI News: भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने अचानक बड़ा ऐलान किया है. टीम इंडिया इस साल एशिया कप 2023 से ठीक पहले एक खतरनाक देश के साथ सुपरहिट टी20 सीरीज खेलेगी. भारत और आयरलैंड के बीच अगस्त में एशिया कप से ठीक पहले तीन मैचों की टी20 सीरीज खेली जाएगी.

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 09:32 AM IST

BCCI ने अचानक किया बड़ा ऐलान, एशिया कप से ठीक पहले इस खतरनाक देश के साथ होगी सुपरहिट सीरीज

Team India News: भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने अचानक बड़ा ऐलान किया है. टीम इंडिया इस साल एशिया कप 2023 से ठीक पहले एक खतरनाक देश के साथ सुपरहिट टी20 सीरीज खेलेगी. भारत और आयरलैंड के बीच अगस्त में एशिया कप से ठीक पहले तीन मैचों की टी20 सीरीज खेली जाएगी. भारत और आयरलैंड के बीच अगस्त में होने वाली इस तीन मैचों की टी20 सीरीज के शेड्यूल का ऐलान हो गया है. भारत और आयरलैंड के बीच तीन मैचों की टी20 सीरीज 18 अगस्त से 23 अगस्त तक खेली जाएगी.

