Team India: टीम इंडिया की इस वनडे सीरीज पर मंडराए संकट के बादल, BCCI ले सकता है रद्द करने का फैसला!
Indian Cricket Team: इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग के बीच एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है. टीम इंडिया की एक वनडे सीरीज पर अब संकट के बादल मंडरा रहे हैं.

Team India Schedule FTP Schedule: इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग अपने आखिरी पड़ाव पर है. 28 मई को आईपीएल का फाइनल होगा. इसके बाद सात जून से वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final 2023) का फाइनल खेला जाएगा, जिसमें भारत और ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया की टीमें इंग्‍लैंड के द ओवल में आमने सामने होंगी. वहीं, भारतीय टीम जुलाई में वेस्‍टइंडीज के दौरे पर जाएगी. लेकिन WTC फाइनल और वेस्‍टइंडीज दौरे के बीच टीम इंडिया को एक और सीरीज खेलनी थी, जिस पर अब संकट के बादल मंडरा रहे हैं.

