Rahul Dravid: IPL की वजह से हारे WTC फाइनल? कोच द्रविड़ के बयान ने मचाया क्रिकेट जगत में कोहराम!

Rahul Dravid Statement: भारतीय टीम वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) मुकाबले में ऑस्ट्रेलिया से हार गई. लंदन में खेले गए इस मुकाबले में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने 209 रनों के बड़े अंतर से जीत दर्ज की. टीम इंडिया के हेड कोच राहुल द्रविड़ (Rahul Dravid) ने फिर हार की वजहों पर चर्चा की.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 10:00 PM IST

Indian Coach Rahul Dravid Statement: भारतीय टीम को वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) मुकाबले में रविवार को करारी हार झेलनी पड़ी. उसे ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने 209 रनों के बड़े अंतर से हराकर पहली बार वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियन बनने का गौरव हासिल किया. इसके बाद टीम इंडिया के कोच राहुल द्रविड़ (Rahul Dravid) ने हार की वजहों पर चर्चा की.

