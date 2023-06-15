Indian Cricket: खत्म हुआ भारत के इन 2 खिलाड़ियों का करियर, वर्ल्ड कप से पहले ही कर सकते हैं संन्यास का ऐलान!
ODI World Cup-2023: भारतीय टीम अपनी मेजबानी में इसी साल अक्टूबर-नवंबर में वनडे वर्ल्ड कप खेलेगी. इससे पहले टीम इंडिया को बड़ा झटका लग सकता है. उसके 2 दिग्गज खिलाड़ी कभी भी संन्यास का ऐलान कर सकते हैं.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 01:29 PM IST

Indian Cricketers Retirement: भारत की मेजबानी में इसी साल वनडे वर्ल्ड कप (ODI World Cup-2023) खेला जाना है. टीम इंडिया को इससे पहले बड़ा झटका लग सकता है. उसके 2 खिलाड़ी कभी भी संन्यास का ऐलान कर सकते हैं. इन दोनों ही स्टार खिलाड़ियों का करियर लगभग खत्म ही नजर आ रहा है.

