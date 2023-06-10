Indian Cricket: टीम इंडिया के लिए अब कभी नहीं खेल पाएगा ये धाकड़ खिलाड़ी, किस्मत के आगे मानी हार!
Indian Cricket: टीम इंडिया के लिए अब कभी नहीं खेल पाएगा ये धाकड़ खिलाड़ी, किस्मत के आगे मानी हार!

Team India: दुनिया को भारत ने एक से एक दिग्गज क्रिकेटर दिए जिन्होंने कई ऐतिहासिक रिकॉर्ड बनाए और तोड़े. टीम इंडिया के कुछ खिलाड़ी अब भी इस कड़ी का हिस्सा हैं. हालांकि एक खिलाड़ी अब कभी टीम इंडिया की जर्सी नहीं पहन पाएगा जो पिछली बार WTC फाइनल में भी खेला था.

Indian Cricket Team, Ishant Sharma Career Stats: भारत ने दुनिया को एक से एक दिग्गज खिलाड़ी दिए हैं. कई ने इतिहास रचे, रिकॉर्ड बनाए तो कुछ अब भी इसी कड़ी का हिस्सा हैं. टीम इंडिया फिलहाल लंदन में है जहां 7 जून से ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) मैच जारी है. इस खिताबी मुकाबले से एक खिलाड़ी को दूर रखा गया जिसके लिए अब टीम इंडिया की जर्सी पहनना नामुमकिन लग रहा है.

