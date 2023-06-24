IND vs WI: टीम इंडिया से बाहर होने के बाद इस दिग्गज ने सेलेक्टर्स पर यूं उतारा गुस्सा, इस पोस्ट से दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब!
IND vs WI: टीम इंडिया से बाहर होने के बाद इस दिग्गज ने सेलेक्टर्स पर यूं उतारा गुस्सा, इस पोस्ट से दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब!

IND vs WI Squad : वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ 12 जुलाई से टेस्ट सीरीज खेली जानी है, जिसके लिए शुक्रवार को बीसीसीआई ने भारतीय टीम का ऐलान कर दिया. 16 सदस्यीय स्क्वॉड में कुछ अनुभवी खिलाड़ियों को ही जगह नहीं मिली है जबकि यशस्वी जायसवाल और ऋतुराज गायकवाड़ को मौका दिया गया है.

Jun 24, 2023

IND vs WI: टीम इंडिया से बाहर होने के बाद इस दिग्गज ने सेलेक्टर्स पर यूं उतारा गुस्सा, इस पोस्ट से दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब!

Cheteshwar Pujara Post, IND vs WI Test Squad : भारत और वेस्टइंडीज के बीच 12 जुलाई से 2 मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज खेली जाएगी. इस सीरीज के लिए बीसीसीआई ने शुक्रवार को 16 सदस्यीय टीम का ऐलान किया. सेलेक्टर्स ने स्क्वॉड में कुछ अनुभवी खिलाड़ियों को ही जगह नहीं दी है. आईपीएल में धमाल मचाने वाले यशस्वी जायसवाल और ऋतुराज गायकवाड़ जैसे युवा खिलाड़ियों को टीम में शामिल किया गया है.

