MS Dhoni: सर्जरी के बाद एमएस धोनी का पहला वीडियो आया सामने, फैंस हो जाएंगे खुश!
MS Dhoni: सर्जरी के बाद एमएस धोनी का पहला वीडियो आया सामने, फैंस हो जाएंगे खुश!

MS Dhoni Viral Video: भारत को अपनी कप्तानी में 3 आईसीसी ट्रॉफी दिलाने वाले दिग्गज विकेटकीपर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (MS Dhoni) भले ही इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट को अलविदा कह चुके हैं लेकिन उनका फैन-बेस कम नहीं हुआ है. अब उनका एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है, जिसे फैंस काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं.

MS Dhoni: सर्जरी के बाद एमएस धोनी का पहला वीडियो आया सामने, फैंस हो जाएंगे खुश!

Mahendra Sindh Dhoni Viral Video : टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान और दिग्गज विकेटकीपर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (MS Dhoni) भले ही इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट को अलविदा कह चुके हैं लेकिन उनका फैन-बेस कम नहीं हुआ है. वह केवल आईपीएल में ही खेलते नजर आते हैं. अब उनका एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है, जिसे फैंस काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं.

