IND vs WI: वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर नहीं जाएगा टीम इंडिया का ये मैच विनर! सामने आया चौंकाने वाला अपडेट
topStories1hindi1740425
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

IND vs WI: वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर नहीं जाएगा टीम इंडिया का ये मैच विनर! सामने आया चौंकाने वाला अपडेट

Team India: टीम इंडिया को आगामी 12 जुलाई से वेस्टइंडीज का दौरा करना है. इससे पहले टीम इंडिया के एक मैच विनर खिलाड़ी को लेकर बड़ी खबर सामने आई है. इस खिलाड़ी को वेस्टइंडीज में होने वाली टेस्ट सीरीज से बाहर रखा जा सकता है. 

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 02:35 PM IST

Trending Photos

IND vs WI: वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर नहीं जाएगा टीम इंडिया का ये मैच विनर! सामने आया चौंकाने वाला अपडेट

India Tour of west Indies 2023: भारतीय टीम WTC फाइनल के बाद फिलहाल रेस्ट पर है जुलाई में टीम वेस्टइंडीज का दौरा करने वाली है, जहां टीम को 2 टेस्ट, 3 वनडे और 5 टी20 मैचों की सीरीज खेलनी है. इस दौरे की शुरुआत 12 जुलाई से टेस्ट मैच के साथ होगी जबकि आखिरी मुकाबला 13 अगस्त को टी20 फॉर्मेट में खेला जाएगा. हालांकि, अभी इंडिया के स्क्वॉड का ऐलान नहीं हुआ है, लेकिन इससे पहले एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है. टीम इंडिया का एक मैच विनर खिलाड़ी को टेस्ट सीरीज से बाहर रखा जा सकता है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
dino morea
एयरपोर्ट पर फोटो खींच रहे पैपराजी से Dino Morea को मांगनी पड़ गई मदद!
Gold
Gold में करने वाले हैं इंवेस्टमेंट तो ये ताजा अपडेट जान लें, इतना हो गया है सस्ता
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Haldi Ceremony: पहली वीडियो आई सामने,पीले कुर्ते में खूब जचे दूल्हे राजा
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Fell Down: अपने ही कपड़ों और हील में फंसकर गिरी उर्फी, उड़ा मजाक!
Sebi
शेयर बाजार की ल‍िस्‍टेड कंपन‍ियों के ल‍िए नया न‍ियम,24 घंटे के अंदर करना होगा यह काम