Mohammed Siraj को भी Gift में मिली Mahindra Thar, Anand Mahindra ने पूरा किया अपना वादा

नई दिल्ली: ऑस्ट्रेलिया टूर (Australia Tour) पर शानदार प्रदर्शन करने वाले टीम इंडिया के तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्मद सिराज (Mohammed Siraj) को ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनी के मालिक आनंद महिंद्रा (Anand Mahindra) ने कार गिफ्ट करने का वादा किया था और उन्होंने अब पूरा कर दिया है. इसकी जानकारी खुद सिराज ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट के जरिए दी.

सिराज को मिली 'महिंद्रा थार'

मोहम्मद सिराज (Mohammed Siraj) ने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि, 'मेरे पास इस वक्त अल्फाज नहीं हैं. मैं इस खूबसूरत महिंद्रा थार (Mahindra Thar) को पाकर बेहद खुश हूं. इस समय, मैं आनंद महिंद्रा (Anand Mahindra) सर को बहुत बहुत शुक्रिया कहना चाहूंगा. ये एसयूवी (SUV) एक्वा मरीन (Aqua Marine) रंग की है.

Words fail me at this moment. There is nothing I can say or do that will adequately express how I feel about your beautiful gift @Mahindra_Thar . For now, I’ll just say a big fat thank you @anandmahindra sir #AnandMahindra #thankyou pic.twitter.com/hEjYIC8KVj — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) April 4, 2021

मां और भाई ने रिसीव की 'थार'

मोहम्मद सिराज (Mohammed Siraj) ने जो कार की फोटो पोस्ट की है उसमें वो खुद नजर नहीं आ रहे हैं क्योंकि वो इस वक्त आईपीएल 2021 के लिए चेन्नई में आरसीबी टीम के साथ मौजूद है. सिराज के बदले इस कार को उनकी मां शबाना बेगम (Shabana Begum) और बड़े भाई अयान मिर्जा (Ayan Mirxa) ने रिसीव किया.

शार्दुल को भी मिली 'महिंद्रा थार'

शार्दुल ठाकुर को जब ये कार मिली थी तब उन्होंने अपने ट्विटर पर लिखा था, 'नई महिंद्रा थार आ चुकी है. महिंद्रा कंपनी ने इसे जबरदस्त तरीके से बनाया है. मैं इस एसयूवी को ड्राइव करके काफी खुश हूं. इस जेस्चर को हमारे देश के युवा काफी पसंद करेंगे. एक बार फिर से श्री आनंद महिंद्रा और प्रकाश वाकंकर जी का शुक्रिया जिन्होंने ऑस्ट्रेलिया टूर पर हमारे योगदान को सराहा.'

New Mahindra Thar has arrived!! @MahindraRise has built an absolute beast & I’m so happy to drive this SUV. A gesture that youth of our nation will look upto. Thank you once again Shri @anandmahindra ji, @pakwakankar ji for recognising our contribution on the tour of Australia. pic.twitter.com/eb69iLrjYb — Shardul Thakur (@imShard) April 1, 2021

नटराजन को भी मिली SUV

टी नजराजन (T Natarajan) को ये कार पहले ही मिल चुकी है. उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'भारत के लिए क्रिकेट खेलना मेरी जिंदगी के लिए सबसे बड़ी बात रही. यहां तक पहुंचना मेरे लिए आसान नहीं था. उन्होंने बताया कि जिस तरह से लोगों का प्यार मुझे मिला है उसने मुझे अभिभूत कर दिया है. बेहतरीन लोगों का समर्थन और हौसलाअफजाई मेरे लिए रास्ते तलाश करने में मददगार साबित होता है.

As I drive the beautiful @Mahindra_Thar home today, I feel immense gratitude towards Shri @anandmahindra for recognising my journey & for his appreciation. I trust sir, that given your love for cricket, you will find this signed shirt of mine from the #Gabba Test, meaningful 2/2 — Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) April 1, 2021

इन क्रिकेटर्स पर मेहरबान रहे आनंद महिंद्रा

आनंद महिंद्रा (Anand Mahindra) ने टी नटराजन (T Natarajan), मोहम्मद सिराज (Mohammed Siraj), शुभमन गिल (Shubman Gill), वॉशिंगटन सुंदर (Washington Sundar), शार्दुल ठाकुर (Shardul Thakur) और नवदीप सैनी (Navdeep Saini) को महिंद्रा थार (Mahindra Thar) गिफ्ट में देने का वादा किया था.

Six young men made their debuts in the recent historic series #INDvAUS (Shardul’s 1 earlier appearance was short-lived due to injury)They’ve made it possible for future generations of youth in India to dream & Explore the Impossible (1/3) pic.twitter.com/XHV7sg5ebr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 23, 2021