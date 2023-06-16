MS Dhoni: जिस शख्स को बायोपिक में छिपाया, अब उसी के साथ दिखे महेंद्र सिंह धोनी; फोटो Viral
topStories1hindi1740857
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

MS Dhoni: जिस शख्स को बायोपिक में छिपाया, अब उसी के साथ दिखे महेंद्र सिंह धोनी; फोटो Viral

MS Dhoni Brother: दिग्गज महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की एक तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रही है. इसमें उनके साथ उनके परिवार का वो शख्स नजर आ रहा है, जिसे उनकी बायोपिक में नहीं दिखाया गया था. धोनी फिलहाल छुट्टियों का लुत्फ उठा रहे हैं.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 06:58 PM IST

Trending Photos

MS Dhoni: जिस शख्स को बायोपिक में छिपाया, अब उसी के साथ दिखे महेंद्र सिंह धोनी; फोटो Viral

MS Dhoni Brother Narendra Singh, Viral Photo: भारत को अपनी कप्तानी में दो वर्ल्ड कप दिलाने वाले दिग्गज महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की एक तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रही है. इसमें उनके साथ परिवार का वो शख्स नजर आ रहा है, जिसे उनकी बायोपिक में दिखाया ही नहीं गया था. दिलचस्प है कि धोनी कुद इस शख्स के साथ काफी दिन बाद दिखे हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sherlyn Chopra
Sherlyn ने पार की शर्म ओ हया की सारी हदें, ब्रा पर जाली ओढ़ की शर्मनाक हरकत
Neelam Giri
भोजपुरी की इस एक्ट्रेस ने इंटरनेट पर मचाया तहलका, देखें वायरल फोटो
dino morea
एयरपोर्ट पर फोटो खींच रहे पैपराजी से Dino Morea को मांगनी पड़ गई मदद!
Gold
Gold में करने वाले हैं इंवेस्टमेंट तो ये ताजा अपडेट जान लें, इतना हो गया है सस्ता
asia cup 2023 opening matches in Pakistan
एशिया कप को लेकर अपने फैसले पर खुद घिरा PAK, अब छिन जाएगी मेजबानी!