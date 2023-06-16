Big Record: टेस्ट क्रिकेट में इतिहास रचने के करीब नाथन लियोन, अश्विन भी अभी तक नहीं बना पाए ये महारिकॉर्ड
Big Record: टेस्ट क्रिकेट में इतिहास रचने के करीब नाथन लियोन, अश्विन भी अभी तक नहीं बना पाए ये महारिकॉर्ड

ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2023: 35 साल के ऑस्ट्रेलिया के महान ऑफ स्पिनर नाथन लियोन टेस्ट क्रिकेट में इतिहास रचने की दहलीज पर खड़े हैं. नाथन लियोन इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ इस पांच मैचों की एशेज टेस्ट सीरीज में एक ऐसा रिकॉर्ड बना देंगे, जो आज तक भारत के दिग्गज ऑफ स्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन भी नहीं बना पाए हैं.

Big Record: टेस्ट क्रिकेट में इतिहास रचने के करीब नाथन लियोन, अश्विन भी अभी तक नहीं बना पाए ये महारिकॉर्ड

Nathan Lyon Records: इंग्लैंड और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच आज से हाई-प्रोफाइल एशेज टेस्ट सीरीज का आगाज होने जा रहा है. इंग्लैंड और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच एशेज सीरीज का पहला टेस्ट मैच बर्मिंघम के एजबेस्टन मैदान पर खेला जाएगा. ये मैच भारतीय समय के अनुसार दोपहर 3:30 बजे से शुरू होगा. 35 साल के ऑस्ट्रेलिया के महान ऑफ स्पिनर नाथन लियोन टेस्ट क्रिकेट में इतिहास रचने की दहलीज पर खड़े हैं. नाथन लियोन इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ इस पांच मैचों की एशेज टेस्ट सीरीज में एक ऐसा रिकॉर्ड बना देंगे, जो आज तक भारत के दिग्गज ऑफ स्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन भी नहीं बना पाए हैं. 

