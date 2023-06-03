Asia Cup: एशिया कप को लेकर अब इस देश से नाराज हुआ पाकिस्तान, सीरीज खेलने से किया इनकार
Asia Cup: एशिया कप को लेकर अब इस देश से नाराज हुआ पाकिस्तान, सीरीज खेलने से किया इनकार

Asia Cup 2023: पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड (PCB) की तरफ से पहले कहा गया कि अगर भारतीय टीम एशिया कप-2023 के लिए उसके देश नहीं आएगी तो वह वनडे वर्ल्ड कप के लिए अपनी टीम भारत नहीं भेजेगा. बाद में एशिया कप न्यूट्रल वेन्यू पर कराने पर सहमत नहीं हुआ और अब दूसरे ही देश से नाराजगी की बात सामने आई है.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

Asia Cup: एशिया कप को लेकर अब इस देश से नाराज हुआ पाकिस्तान, सीरीज खेलने से किया इनकार

Asia Cup 2023, PCB on Sri Lanka ODI Series: एशिया कप की मेजबानी को लेकर पाकिस्तान नई-नई धमकी दे रहा है. पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड (PCB) की तरफ से पहले कहा गया कि अगर भारतीय टीम एशिया कप के लिए उसके देश नहीं आएगी तो वह वर्ल्ड कप के लिए अपनी टीम भारत नहीं भेजेगा. बाद में मेजबानी न्यूट्रल वेन्यू को देने पर टांग अड़ाई और अब श्रीलंका से नाराजगी की बात सामने आई है.  

