ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: हो गया वनडे वर्ल्ड कप की तारीखों का ऐलान! इस दिन भिड़ेंगी भारत-PAK की टीमें; ये रहा शेड्यूल

ODI World Cup Cricket 2023 Schedule Updates: भारत में 12 साल बाद वनडे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 का आयोजन होने जा रहा है. इस टूर्नामेंट में कुल 10 देशों की टीमें हिस्सा लेंगी. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 04:28 AM IST

ODI World Cup Cricket 2023 India-Pakistan Match Date: वर्ल्ड कप क्रिकेट 2023 के शेड्यूल का औपचारिक ऐलान आज मुंबई में किया जाएगा. इस वर्ल्ड कप में भारत के मुक़ाबले कहां होंगे और बहुप्रतीक्षित भारत-पाकिस्तान का मैच कब- कहां खेल जायेग, इन सब सवालों के जवाब भी आज मिल जाएंगे. यह वर्ल्ड कप इस साल अक्तूबर में खेला जाएगा. वर्ष 2011 के बाद ये पहला मौका होगा, जब भारत में वनडे क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप होने जा रहा है. संभावना है कि यह वर्ल्ड कप 5 अक्तूबर से शुरू हो सकता है. इस टूर्नामेंट में भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच मैच 15 अक्तूबर को अहमदाबाद में होने की संभावना जताई जा रही है.

