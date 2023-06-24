PAKISTAN: एशिया कप के लिए PAK टीम का हुआ ऐलान, 14 मैच खेलने वाले खिलाड़ी को मिली कप्तानी
Asia Cup 2023: आगामी एशिया कप के लिए पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने 15 सदस्यीय स्क्वॉड का ऐलान कर दिया है. इस टीम में 22 साल के एक खिलाड़ी को कप्तानी सौंपी गई है.

Jun 24, 2023

IND vs PAK: भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच एशिया कप को लेकर बात बन गई है. यह टूर्नामेंट 31 अगस्त से शुरू होगा. BCCI और PCB की ओर से इसके हाइब्रिड मॉडल के तहत खेलने पर सहमति जता दी गई है. इस बीच एशिया कप से जुड़ी एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है. पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने एसीसी मेन्स इमर्जिंग एशिया कप 2023 के लिए स्क्वॉड का ऐलान कर दिया है. इस टूर्नामेंट की शुरुआत 14 जुलाई से होनी है.

