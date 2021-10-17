नई दिल्ली: 5 साल के लंबे इंतजार के बाद आखिरकार आईसीसी टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप 2021 (ICC T20 World Cup 2021) की शुरुआत हो ही गई. पहला मुकाबला मेजबान ओमान और पापुआ न्यू गिनी (Oman vs Papua New Guinea) के बीच खेला गया.

मैच का सबसे इमोशनल मोमेंट

मस्कट (Muscat) के ओमान क्रिकेट एकेडमी ग्राउंड (Oman Cricket Academy Ground) में जब टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप (T20 World Cup) का आगाज हुआ तो एक बेहद इमोशनल तस्वीर सामने आई जिसे देखकर किसी भी फैंस की आंखों में आंसू आ जाएंगे.

यह भी पढ़ें- टीम इंडिया के लिए इस बार T20 WC जीतना क्यों है जरूरी? सामने आई सबसे बड़ी वजह

राष्ट्रगाण के वक्त छलके आंसू

टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप के पहले मैच में टॉस के बाद जब पापुआ न्यू गिनी (Papua New Guinea) के राष्ट्रगाण की धुन बजने लगी तब इस टीम के खिलाड़ी और सपोर्ट स्टाफ काफी भावुक हो गए, उनकी आंखों से खुशी के आंसू झलक पड़े.

PNG support staff in tears during their national anthem. It's the tears of reaching to this stage after such hardwork, cricket is a beautiful sport. pic.twitter.com/TfJfV46n7t — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 17, 2021

PNG support staff was in tears when National Anthem was going on, this is what makes sport makes so special. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 17, 2021

PNG players crying while National Anthem was happening, one of the beautiful moments. It shows their struggle to reach on this level. #T20WorldCup — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) October 17, 2021

#PNG Support Staff in Tears During Their National Anthem. Because after much hardwork they reached this stage of #T20WorldCup21#Oman pic.twitter.com/jrmVDf1lZo — Wasam Rehman (@WasamRehman) October 17, 2021

The person crying during the PNG national anthem before their #T20WorldCup game, is the most beautiful and wholesome thing ever. @gradecricketer — Ben Hogan (@BenHogan39) October 17, 2021

मुश्किल रहा PNG का सफर

पापुआ न्यू गिनी (Papua New Guinea) के लिए इस लेवल तक पहुंचना आसान नहीं था, इसके लिए टीम को कड़ी मेहनत करनी पड़ी है. 2 बार बेहद करीब से चूकने के बाद पीएनजी (PNG) ने साल 2019 में आईसीसी टी20 वर्ल्ड कप क्वालीफायर में जगह पक्की की थी.

Regaining ODI status and qualifying for a @T20WorldCup in the same year... What a year this has been for us!#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/thpEMmPxwU — Cricket PNG (@Cricket_PNG) October 28, 2019

2 साल क्रिकेट से दूरी थी

कोरोना वायरस की वजह से पापुआ न्यू गिनी (Papua New Guinea) मुल्क बेहद मुश्किल हालात से गुजर रहा है. इस देश के कई क्रिकेट प्लेयर्स ने महामारी में अपनों को हमेशा के लिए खो दिया. करीब 2 साल इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट से दूर रहने के बाद टीम के सामने अब नया चैलेंज है

पहले मैच में PNG की हार

पापुआ न्यू गिनी (Papua New Guinea) को टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप (T20 World Cup) के पहले मैच में मेजबान ओमान (Oman) के हाथों 10 विकेट की करारी हार का सामना करना पड़ा. पीएनजी (PNG) को अगला मैच 19 अक्टूबर को स्कॉटलैंड (Scotland) के खिलाफ खेलना है.