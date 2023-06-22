Team India: इन 3 खिलाड़ियों की बुरी तरह अनदेखी कर रहा मैनेजमेंट! घरेलू क्रिकेट में हैं जबरदस्त रिकॉर्ड्स
Team India: इन 3 खिलाड़ियों की बुरी तरह अनदेखी कर रहा मैनेजमेंट! घरेलू क्रिकेट में हैं जबरदस्त रिकॉर्ड्स

Indian Cricket: भारतीय घरेलू क्रिकेट में 3 खिलाड़ी ऐसे हैं, जिनका अभी तक का करियर सिर्फ फर्स्ट क्लास तक ही सीमित रह गया है. इन खिलाड़ियों के लगातार जबरदस्त प्रदर्शन के बाद भी भारतीय टीम मैनेजमेंट उन्हें मौका नहीं दे रहा है.

Team India: इन 3 खिलाड़ियों की बुरी तरह अनदेखी कर रहा मैनेजमेंट! घरेलू क्रिकेट में हैं जबरदस्त रिकॉर्ड्स

International Cricket: भारतीय टीम में कई युवा खिलाड़ी अपने जबरदस्त प्रदर्शन के दम पर टीम इंडिया में जगह बना चुके हैं और सिर्फ जगह ही नहीं, बल्कि वह लगातार अच्छा प्रदर्शन कर दुनिया में नाम भी कमा चुके हैं. लेकिन कुछ ऐसा खिलाड़ी भी हैं जिनपर या तो यह कहें मैनेजमेंट की नजर नहीं जाती या फिर कह सकते हैं कि मैनेजमेंट उनकी बुरी तरह अनदेखी कर देता है. इसी के चलते वह घरेलू क्रिकेट तक ही सीमति रह जाते हैं. ऐसे ही 3 खिलाड़ी हैं, जिन्होंने बल्ले से लगातार रन रन बनाए हैं. लेकिन अभी तक उन्हें टीम में मौका मिल रहा है.

