Team India: द्रविड़-रोहित ने किया बाहर, अब इस खिलाड़ी ने रचा इतिहास; कोई भारतीय नहीं कर पाया ये करिश्मा
topStories1hindi1738307
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Team India: द्रविड़-रोहित ने किया बाहर, अब इस खिलाड़ी ने रचा इतिहास; कोई भारतीय नहीं कर पाया ये करिश्मा

Indian Cricket: टीम इंडिया के एक खिलाड़ी ने इतिहास रच दिया है. इस खिलाड़ी को हाल ही में हुए वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल टीम में जगह नहीं दी गई थी. उन्होंने ऐसा कमाल कर दिखाया है जो आज तक कोई भारतीय खिलाड़ी नहीं कर पाया.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 07:31 AM IST

Trending Photos

Team India: द्रविड़-रोहित ने किया बाहर, अब इस खिलाड़ी ने रचा इतिहास; कोई भारतीय नहीं कर पाया ये करिश्मा

WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल 2023 में टीम इंडिया को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों 209 रनों से करारी हार का सामना करना पड़ा. इसके साथ ही टीम ने लगातार दूसरी बार टेस्ट चैंपियन बनने का मौका भी गंवा दिया है. इस बड़े मैच की प्लेइंग-11 में मौका नहीं पाने वाले एक क्रिकेटर ने इतिहास रच दिया. उन्होंने ऐसा कमाल कर दिया जो आज तक कोई भी भारतीय खिलाड़ी नहीं कर पाया है. ऐसा करिश्मा करने वाले वह पहले भारतीय गेंदबाज भी बने हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Powered by Tomorrow.io
car
Financial Tips: कार खरीदते वक्त ध्यान रखें ये 3 बातें, बचा लेंगे पैसा
syria
Syria में हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश, 22 अमेरिकी सैनिक घायल, US आर्मी ने दी जानकारी
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा
Bharti Singh
तूफान में घूमने निकला गोला, Bharti Singh harsh और Limbachiyaa की अधर में अटकी जान