WTC Final: तैयारी ठीक नहीं थी... भारतीय गेंदबाजों पर जमकर बरसा ये वर्ल्ड चैंपियन, उठाए ये सवाल
WTC Final: तैयारी ठीक नहीं थी... भारतीय गेंदबाजों पर जमकर बरसा ये वर्ल्ड चैंपियन, उठाए ये सवाल

IND vs AUS: लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final) जारी है. इस मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पहली पारी में 469 रन बनाए जिसके बाद टीम इंडिया की पारी 296 रन पर खत्म हुई. इस बीच वर्ल्ड चैंपियन कप्तान ने भारतीय गेंदबाजों पर सवाल उठाए. 

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 11:00 PM IST

WTC Final: तैयारी ठीक नहीं थी... भारतीय गेंदबाजों पर जमकर बरसा ये वर्ल्ड चैंपियन, उठाए ये सवाल

India vs Australia, WTC Final-2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final) लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर खेला जा रहा है. इस मुकाबले में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पहली पारी में 469 रन बनाए जिसके बाद टीम इंडिया की पारी 296 रन पर खत्म हुई. इस बीच वर्ल्ड चैंपियन कप्तान रिकी पोंटिंग ने भारतीय गेंदबाजों पर सवाल उठाए. 

