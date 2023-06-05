WTC Final 2023: रोहित-गिल या कोहली नहीं, ये जोड़ी करेगी AUS का गेम ओवर! दिग्गज ने खुद मानी ये बात
WTC Final 2023: रोहित-गिल या कोहली नहीं, ये जोड़ी करेगी AUS का गेम ओवर! दिग्गज ने खुद मानी ये बात

Team India: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल मैच में मात्र 2 दिन का समय बचा है. इस मैच से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया के दिग्गज खिलाड़ी ने भारतीय टीम के दो खिलाड़ियों को लेकर बड़ा बयान दे दिया है. 

Jun 05, 2023

WTC Final 2023: रोहित-गिल या कोहली नहीं, ये जोड़ी करेगी AUS का गेम ओवर! दिग्गज ने खुद मानी ये बात

IND vs AUS, WTC Final: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 फाइनल में टीम इंडिया और ऑस्ट्रेलिया की टक्कर है. ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में 7 जून से शुरू होने वाले इस बड़े मुकाबले से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया के एक पूर्व दिग्गज क्रिकेटर ने बड़ा बयान दे दिया है. उन्होंने कहा है कि भारतीय टीम को दो खिलाड़ियों को प्लेइंग-11 का हिस्सा जरूर बनाना चाहिए. ये दोनों क्रिकेटर बेहद शानदार फॉर्म में हैं.

