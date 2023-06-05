Rinku Singh: रिंकू सिंह का फ्लाइट में हुआ बुरा हाल, इस वायरल Video ने बढ़ाई फैंस के दिलों की धड़कन!
Rinku Singh: रिंकू सिंह का फ्लाइट में हुआ बुरा हाल, इस वायरल Video ने बढ़ाई फैंस के दिलों की धड़कन!

Rinku Singh Viral Video: कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के खिलाड़ी रिंकू सिंह का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है. इस वीडियो में रिंकू सिंह काफी डर में दिखाई दे रहे हैं.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 05:07 PM IST

Rinku Singh: रिंकू सिंह का फ्लाइट में हुआ बुरा हाल, इस वायरल Video ने बढ़ाई फैंस के दिलों की धड़कन!

Rinku Singh Viral Video: कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के खिलाड़ी रिंकू सिंह (Rinku Singh) के लिए आईपीएल 2023 किसी सपने से कम नहीं था. इस लीग के बाद अब रिंकू छुट्टियां मनाने निकल गए हैं. रिंकू छुट्टियां मनाने मालदीव पहुंचे हैं. इसी बीच रिंकू सिंह (Rinku Singh) का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है. इस वायरल वीडियो में रिंकू सिंह काफी डर में दिखाई दे रहे हैं.

