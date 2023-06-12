WTC Final के बाद आपस में भिड़े दोनों कप्तान! सरेआम एक-दूसरे पर किया पलटवार
WTC Final के बाद आपस में भिड़े दोनों कप्तान! सरेआम एक-दूसरे पर किया पलटवार

Rohit Sharma vs Pat Cummins: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल मुकाबले में हार के बाद भारतीय कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने आईसीसी को कुछ बदलाव के सुझाव दिए. इस पर ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान पैट कमिंस ने अजीबोगरीब बयान दिया है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 06:36 AM IST

WTC Final के बाद आपस में भिड़े दोनों कप्तान! सरेआम एक-दूसरे पर किया पलटवार

WTC Final Rohit Sharma vs Pat Cummins: भारत का आईसीसी खिताब जीतने का इंतजार लगभग दस साल से चल रहा है और अभी भी जारी है. 2021 में साउथम्प्टन में पहले खिताबी मुकाबले में न्यूजीलैंड द्वारा आठ विकेट से हराने के बाद डब्ल्यूटीसी फाइनल में यह टीम इंडिया की लगातार दूसरी हार है. लंदन के द ओवल मैदान पर खेले गए इस मैच में टीम इंडिया को 209 रनों से हार का सामना करना पड़ा. इस फाइनल मैच के बाद टीम इंडिया के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने आईसीसी को कुछ बदलाव के सुझाव दिए. जिस पर ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान पैट कमिंस का जवाब भी सामने आया है.

