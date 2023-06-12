Team India: टीम इंडिया की हार पर आगबबूला हुए सचिन तेंदुलकर! कप्तान की इस गलती पर फूटा गुस्सा
IND vs AUS WTC Final: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में टीम इंडिया को मिली हार पर सचिन तेंदुलकर ने ट्वीट के जरिए अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है. उन्होंने टीम के एक गलत फैसले पर सवाल भी उठाए हैं.

IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में टीम इंडिया को मिली करारी हार फैंस के साथ-साथ भारतीय दिग्गजों को भी हजम नहीं हो रही है. टीम इंडिया इस मैच में पूरी तरह फ्लॉप रही. इसी बीच महान भारतीय बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sachin Tendulkar) ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया क्रिकेट टीम को वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का खिताब जीतने पर बधाई दी है. वहीं उन्होंने टीम इंडिया की प्लेइंग 11 में एक बड़े मैच विनर खिलाड़ी को शामिल ना करने पर सवाल भी उठाए हैं.

