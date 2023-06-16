Team India: मुझे ये उम्मीद नहीं थी... टेस्ट क्रिकेट को लेकर दिए बयान पर दिग्गज ने गांगुली को लताड़ा!
Team India: मुझे ये उम्मीद नहीं थी... टेस्ट क्रिकेट को लेकर दिए बयान पर दिग्गज ने गांगुली को लताड़ा!

WTC Final 2023: टीम इंडिया को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ मिली WTC फाइनल में हार के बाद BCCI के पूर्व अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली ने एक बयान दिया था. इसपर अब पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने उन्हें घेरते हुए एक बड़ी बात कह दी है. 

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

Saurav Ganguly: ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ हुए वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल मैच में भारत को 209 रनों के बड़े अंतर से हार का सामना करना पड़ा था. इसके बाद BCCI के पूर्व अध्यक्ष रहे सौरव गांगुली ने एक बयान दिया था. अब गांगुली के बयान पर पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने उन्हें घेरा है और कहा है, 'मुझे उम्मीद नहीं थी कि एक विश्व स्तरीय खिलाड़ी और कप्तान ऐसा कुछ कहेगा.'

