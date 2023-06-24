IND vs WI: टीम इंडिया के इस खिलाड़ी के पास खुद को साबित करने का आखिरी मौका, दांव पर लगा है करियर!
IND vs WI: टीम इंडिया के इस खिलाड़ी के पास खुद को साबित करने का आखिरी मौका, दांव पर लगा है करियर!

Team India: टीम इंडिया के आगामी वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के लिए शुक्रवार(23 जून) को टेस्ट और वनडे टीम का ऐलान कर दिया गया है. इसमें लगातार मौके का इंतजार कर रहे एक खिलाड़ी को टीम में जगह मिल गई है. इस खिलाड़ी के लिए यह मौका आखिरी साबित हो सकता है.

Jun 24, 2023

IND vs WI: टीम इंडिया के इस खिलाड़ी के पास खुद को साबित करने का आखिरी मौका, दांव पर लगा है करियर!

India tour of West Indies 2023: भारत को आगामी 12 जुलाई से वेस्टइंडीज का दौरा करना है जहां टीम टेस्ट, वनडे और टी20 सीरीज खेलेगी. इसके लिए BCCI ने शुक्रवार को टेस्ट और वनडे टीम का ऐलान कर दिया है. इस टीम में एक ऐसे खिलाड़ी को भी जगह दी गई है, जिसे लंबे समय से शामिल करने की मांग उठ रही थी. हालांकि, इस खिलाड़ी को पहले भी टीम में जगह दी गई है. लेकिन यह दौरा इस खिलाड़ी के लिए आखिरी दौरा बन सकता है. अगर उनसे अच्छा प्रदर्शन नहीं देखने को मिलता है.

