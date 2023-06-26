Shah Rukh Khan: शाहरुख खान ने इस भारतीय खिलाड़ी को बताया बाप, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा दिया बवाल!
Shah Rukh Khan Viral Tweet: कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के मालिक और बॉलीवुड स्टार शाहरुख खान का एक ट्वीट काफी वायरल हो रहा है. उन्होंने इस ट्वीट में एक युवा भारतीय खिलाड़ी को बाप बताया है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 02:17 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan Viral Tweet On Rinku Singh: आईपीएल की टीम कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के मालिक और बॉलीवुड स्टार शाहरुख खान सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहते हैं. शाहरुख खान ने हाल ही में एक ऐसा ट्वीट किया है जिसने सोशल मीडिया पर तहलका मचा रखा है. शाहरुख खान (Shah Rukh Khan) ने ट्विटर पर एक सवाल के जवाब में एक युवा भारतीय खिलाड़ी को बाप बताया है. आइए आपको बताते हैं क्या है पूरा मामला.

