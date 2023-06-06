WTC फाइनल जिंदगी में एक बार मौका मिलने जैसा, टीम इंडिया के इस खिलाड़ी के बयान से मचा तहलका!
topStories1hindi1727335
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

WTC फाइनल जिंदगी में एक बार मौका मिलने जैसा, टीम इंडिया के इस खिलाड़ी के बयान से मचा तहलका!

India vs Australia: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल (WTC Final 2023) से पहले टीम इंडिया के एक खिलाड़ी ने बड़ा बयान दिया है. इस खिलाड़ी ने वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल को जिंदगी में एक बार मिलने वाला मौका करार दिया है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 09:08 PM IST

Trending Photos

WTC फाइनल जिंदगी में एक बार मौका मिलने जैसा, टीम इंडिया के इस खिलाड़ी के बयान से मचा तहलका!

WTC Final 2023 India vs Australia: टीम इंडिया और ऑस्ट्रेलिया (India vs Australia) के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल (WTC Final 2023) 7 जून से 11 जून तक लंदन के द ओवल में खेला जाएगा. इस मुकाबले में टीम इंडिया के एक खिलाड़ी ने बड़ा बयान दिया है. टीम इंडिया के इस खिलाड़ी ने वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल को जिंदगी में एक बार मिलने वाला मौका करार दिया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Reham Khan
पति के साथ रोमांटिक मूड में दिखीं रेहम खान, इमरान की पूर्व पत्नी ने की है तीसरी शादी
Archana Puran Singh
Video: Archana Puran Singh के घर पर फोन कर RJ Naved ने किया मजेदार प्रैंक