Team India: 5 साल बाद टीम इंडिया में इस धाकड़ खिलाड़ी की होगी वापसी? दिग्गज का चौंकाने वाला बयान

Team India: 5 साल बाद टीम इंडिया में इस धाकड़ खिलाड़ी की होगी वापसी? दिग्गज का चौंकाने वाला बयान
Team India: 5 साल बाद टीम इंडिया में इस धाकड़ खिलाड़ी की होगी वापसी? दिग्गज का चौंकाने वाला बयान

Indian Cricket: टीम इंडिया को हाल ही में हुए वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 फाइनल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों शर्मनाक हार का सामना करना पड़ा. इसके बाद अब एक खिलाड़ी की टीम इंडिया में वापसी को लेकर एक पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने बड़ा बयान दे दिया है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 06:33 AM IST

Team India: 5 साल बाद टीम इंडिया में इस धाकड़ खिलाड़ी की होगी वापसी? दिग्गज का चौंकाने वाला बयान

Sourav Ganguly Statement: टीम इंडिया के वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 फाइनल हारने के बाद से ही खिलाड़ियों से लेकर कोचिंग स्टाफ तक बड़े सवाल खड़े हो रहे हैं. टीम के कई मैच विनर खिलाड़ी चोट के चलते इस बड़े मैच में नहीं खेल पाए थे, जिसको भी हार की बड़ी वजह माना जा रहा है. इस बीच पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने एक बड़ा बयान दिया है. उन्होंने टीम इंडिया के एक खिलाड़ी की टेस्ट क्रिकेट में वापसी को लेकर बात कही है. इस खिलाड़ी ने 2018 के बाद से टेस्ट क्रिकेट नहीं खेला है. 

