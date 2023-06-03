WTC Final 2023: टीम इंडिया से बाजी छीन लेगा ये ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ी! 'द ओवल' में बुरी तरह कूटता है रन
WTC Final 2023: टीम इंडिया से बाजी छीन लेगा ये ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ी! 'द ओवल' में बुरी तरह कूटता है रन

IND vs AUS: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया का एक बल्लेबाज भारत के टेस्ट चैंपियन बनने के सपने को फिर से चकनाचूर कर सकता है. इस घातक बल्लेबाज को ओवल का मैदान बेहद रास आता. 

WTC Final 2023: टीम इंडिया से बाजी छीन लेगा ये ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ी! 'द ओवल' में बुरी तरह कूटता है रन

WTC Final: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच आगामी 7 से 11 जून तक वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल खेला जाना है. यह मैच में इंग्लैंड के द ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड पर होगा. इस मैच में टीम इंडिया के सामने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के एक घातक बल्लेबाज को आउट करने की सबसे बड़ी चुनौती होगी. इस बल्लेबाज का ओवल के मैदान पर करीब 100 का औसत है और अभी तक खेले मैचों में जमकर रन भी बनाए हैं.

