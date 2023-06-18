Ashes 2023: एशेज 2023 के पहले मैच के बीच स्टुअर्ट ब्रॉड का बड़ा बयान, अपनी टीम का किया बचाव
topStories1hindi1743043
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Ashes 2023: एशेज 2023 के पहले मैच के बीच स्टुअर्ट ब्रॉड का बड़ा बयान, अपनी टीम का किया बचाव

Ashes 2023: टेस्ट क्रिकेट की सबसे बड़ी सीरीज एशेज का पहला टेस्ट मैच बिर्मिंघम के एजबेस्टन में खेला जा रहा है. इस मैच के बीच इंग्लैंड के तेज गेंदबाज स्टुअर्ट ब्रॉड ने बड़ा बयान दिया है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 02:21 PM IST

Trending Photos

Ashes 2023: एशेज 2023 के पहले मैच के बीच स्टुअर्ट ब्रॉड का बड़ा बयान, अपनी टीम का किया बचाव

Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS: टेस्ट क्रिकेट की सबसे बड़ी सीरीज एशेज की शुरुआत हो गई है. इंग्लैंड और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के के बीच जारी द एशेज का पहला टेस्ट मैच बिर्मिंघम के एजबेस्टन में खेला जा रहा है. पहले टेस्ट के दूसरे दिन उस्मान ख्वाजा (Usman Khawaja) के शानदार शतक के बावजूद इंग्लैंड के तेज गेंदबाज स्टुअर्ट ब्रॉड का मानना है कि मैच संतुलन में है और वह ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टेल से बस एक या दो विकेट दूर हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
adipurush
थियेटर में हनुमान जी के लिए रिजर्व सीट पर बैठने की कोशिश, दर्शकों ने शख्स को धो डाला
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
dearness allowance
केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों की मौज ही मौज, 16% बढ़ गया DA; क‍ितने महीने का म‍िलेगा एर‍ियर?
aamir khan
'सत्यमेव जयते' के एक एपिसोड से मिली थी 'दंगल' बनाने की इंस्पिरेशन? यहां जानें सच