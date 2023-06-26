Sunil Gavaskar: रहाणे को टीम इंडिया का उपकप्तान बनाने पर आग बबूला हुए सुनील गावस्कर, इस स्टार को बताया असली हकदार
Team India Vice Captain: भारत के पूर्व कप्तान और महान बल्लेबाज सुनील गावस्कर अजिंक्य रहाणे को एक बार फिर भारतीय टीम की टेस्ट उपकप्तानी दिए जाने पर आग बबूला हुए हैं. सेलेक्टर्स ने वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ अगले महीने 12 जुलाई से शुरू हो रही दो मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए दिग्गज बल्लेबाज अजिंक्य रहाणे को एक बार फिर भारतीय टेस्ट टीम का उपकप्तान बना दिया. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 01:52 PM IST

Sunil Gavaskar Statement: भारत के पूर्व कप्तान और महान बल्लेबाज सुनील गावस्कर अजिंक्य रहाणे को एक बार फिर भारतीय टीम की टेस्ट उपकप्तानी दिए जाने पर आग बबूला हुए हैं. सेलेक्टर्स ने वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ अगले महीने 12 जुलाई से शुरू हो रही दो मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए दिग्गज बल्लेबाज अजिंक्य रहाणे को एक बार फिर भारतीय टेस्ट टीम का उपकप्तान बना दिया. भारत के महान बल्लेबाज सुनील गावस्कर सेलेक्टर्स के इस फैसले से बिल्कुल भी खुश नहीं हैं और उन्होंने मीडिया के सामने इस फैसले का जमकर विरोध किया है. 

