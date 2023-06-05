T20 World Cup: ICC जल्द लेगा बड़ा फैसला, इस देश से छीन सकती है टी20 वर्ल्ड कप की मेजबानी!
T20 World Cup: ICC जल्द लेगा बड़ा फैसला, इस देश से छीन सकती है टी20 वर्ल्ड कप की मेजबानी!

T20 World Cup 2024: टी20 वर्ल्ड कप 2024 की मेजबानी को लेकर इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल (ICC) जल्द बड़ा फैसला ले सकता है. इस टूर्नामेंट की मेजबानी दो देशों से छीनी जा सकती है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 06:55 PM IST

T20 World Cup: ICC जल्द लेगा बड़ा फैसला, इस देश से छीन सकती है टी20 वर्ल्ड कप की मेजबानी!

T20 World Cup 2024: टी20 वर्ल्ड कप 2024 (T20 World Cup 2024) को लेकर एक बड़ा अपडेट सामने आ रहा है. इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल (ICC) ने इस टूर्नामेंट की मेजबानी की जिम्मेदारी दो बड़े देशों को दी थी. लेकिन मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल (ICC) इन देशों से टी20 वर्ल्ड कप 2024 (T20 World Cup 2024) की मेजबानी छीन सकती है. ऐसे में एक देश की टीम पर टूर्नामेंट से बाहर होने का खतरा भी मंडरा रहा है.

