Team India: भारत के नए टेस्ट कप्तान बन सकते हैं ये 4 खिलाड़ी, रोहित शर्मा का काट देंगे टेस्ट टीम से भी पत्ता!

Rohit Sharma Statement: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) मैच में बुरी तरह हारने और ICC की ट्रॉफी जीतने का मौका गंवाने के बाद अब रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी खतरे में है. वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ 12 जुलाई से शुरू होने वाली दो मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज में अगर रोहित शर्मा बड़ी पारी खेलने में नाकाम रहते हैं तो उन्हें टेस्ट फॉर्मेट की कप्तानी से भी हाथ धोना पड़ सकता है. विराट कोहली ने जब जनवरी 2022 में टेस्ट की कप्तानी छोड़ी थी तो उसके बाद रोहित शर्मा को भारत का टेस्ट कप्तान बनाया गया था. रोहित शर्मा इन दिनों बेहद खराब फॉर्म से जूझ रहे हैं. वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) मैच में भारत की हार की सबसे बड़ी वजह भी कप्तान रोहित शर्मा की खराब बल्लेबाजी रही. अगर रोहित शर्मा  वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज में भी नाकाम रहते हैं तो उन्हें टेस्ट की कप्तानी छोड़नी पड़ सकती है. ऐसे में BCCI इन 4 में से 1 खिलाड़ी को भारत का नया टेस्ट कप्तान बना सकती है, जो लंबे समय तक टीम इंडिया की टेस्ट कप्तानी कर सकते हैं.

