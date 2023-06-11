Team India: टीम इंडिया के इस खिलाड़ी का ट्विटर अकाउंट हुआ हैक, हैकर ने किए ऐसे-ऐसे ट्वीट
Team India: टीम इंडिया के इस खिलाड़ी का ट्विटर अकाउंट हुआ हैक, हैकर ने किए ऐसे-ऐसे ट्वीट

Indian Cricket: टीम इंडिया के एक स्टार ऑलराउंडर का ट्विटर अकाउंट हैक हो गया. उनके ट्विटर हैंडल से क्रिप्टोकरेंसी से जुड़े कई ट्वीट किए गए.

Team India: टीम इंडिया के इस खिलाड़ी का ट्विटर अकाउंट हुआ हैक, हैकर ने किए ऐसे-ऐसे ट्वीट

Indian Cricket Team: टीम इंडिया इस समय इंग्लैंड में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच खेल रही है. इसी बीच का एक खिलाड़ी हैकर के जाल में फंस गया है. इस खिलाड़ी का ट्वीट अकाउंट कुछ दिन पहले हैक गया था. उनके ट्विटर हैंडल से क्रिप्टोकरेंसी से जुड़े कई ट्वीट किए गए. इसे देखकर भारतीय खिलाड़ी के होश उड़ गए. हालांकि, कुछ समय बाद उनके ट्विटर अकाउंट को रिकवर कर लिया गया, इस बार की जानकारी खिलाड़ी ने खुद फैंस के साथ शेयर की है.

