Team India: WTC फाइनल के तुरंत बाद आई बड़ी खबर, टीम इंडिया के इस खिलाड़ी को अचानक बनाया गया कप्तान
Captain Announced: भारत को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल 2023 में 209 रनों से शर्मनाक हार का सामना करना पड़ा. इस बीच टीम इंडिया के एक खिलाड़ी को अचानक कप्तानी सौंप दी गई है.

IND vs AUS: ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत को WTC फाइनल 2023 मैच में हराकर पहली बार टेस्ट चैंपियन का खिताब अपने नाम किया. इस मैच में भारत के बल्लेबाजों ने बेहद निराशाजनक प्रदर्शन किया. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत को मुकाबले जीतने के लिए 444 रनों का रिकॉर्ड लक्ष्य दिया था, जिसके सामने भारतीय बल्लेबाजी 234 रनों पर ढेर हो गई. अब एक बड़ी खबर सामने है. टीम इंडिया के लिए खेलने वाले क्रिकेटर को अचानक एक टीम का कप्तान बना दिया गया है.

