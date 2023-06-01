Team India: WTC फाइनल से पहले टीम इंडिया में हो गया बड़ा बदलाव, विराट-रोहित सब पर पड़ेगा असर
Team India: WTC फाइनल से पहले टीम इंडिया में हो गया बड़ा बदलाव, विराट-रोहित सब पर पड़ेगा असर

Indian Cricket Team: टीम इंडिया को आगामी 7 जून से आईसीसी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच खेलना है, जिसमें उसके सामने ऑस्ट्रेलिया की कड़ी चुनौती होगी. इस मैच से 6 दिन पहले भारतीय टीम में बड़ा बदलाव कर दिया गया. इसका असर आगामी वनडे वर्ल्ड कप (ODI World Cup-2023) में भी देखने को मिलेगा.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 08:44 PM IST

Team India: WTC फाइनल से पहले टीम इंडिया में हो गया बड़ा बदलाव, विराट-रोहित सब पर पड़ेगा असर

Team India New Jersey: भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम को इसी महीने 7 जून से वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) खेलना है जहां उसके सामने ऑस्ट्रेलिया की कड़ी चुनौती होगी. इसे लेकर टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ी लंदन में तैयारी कर रहे हैं. इसी बीच एक बड़ी खबर मुंबई से आई जहां वानखेड़े स्टेडियम में एक बड़ा कार्यक्रम हुआ.  

