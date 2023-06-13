Team India: 'इसके साथ क्रिकेटरों जैसा बर्ताव नहीं हुआ', टीम इंडिया पर इस बात को लेकर बुरी तरह भड़के गावस्कर
Team India Cricketer: दिग्गज बल्लेबाज सुनील गावस्कर का मानना है कि भारत में किसी अन्य टॉप क्रिकेटर के साथ ऐसा चौंकाने वाला बर्ताव नहीं किया गया है, जैसा ऑफ स्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन के साथ किया गया. उन्हें Playing 11 से बाहर रखा गया. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 06:56 AM IST

Sunil Gavaskar Statement: दिग्गज बल्लेबाज सुनील गावस्कर का मानना है कि भारत में किसी अन्य टॉप क्रिकेटर के साथ ऐसा चौंकाने वाला बर्ताव नहीं किया गया है, जैसा ऑफ स्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन के साथ किया गया. उन्हें Playing 11 से बाहर रखा गया. यही वजह है कि द ओवल में वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final) फाइनल में भारत की ऑस्ट्रेलिया से 209 रनों से हार हुई. अश्विन के प्लेइंग इलेवन में होने या न होने की दुविधा WTC Final के लिए रन-अप में चर्चा का एक बड़ा विषय बना, क्योंकि भारत की गेंदबाजी नियंत्रण में नहीं थी, इसके लिए दोनों देशों के पूर्व क्रिकेटरों की कड़ी आलोचना हुई.

