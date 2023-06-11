Team India: भारत के हाथ से लगभग फिसल गई WTC ट्रॉफी, रवि शास्त्री ने इन 2 खिलाड़ियों को बताया टीम इंडिया का सबसे बड़ा विलेन
IND vs AUS: भारत के हाथ से आईसीसी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप की ट्रॉफी लगभग फिसल गई है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने टीम इंडिया के सामने 444 रनों का टारगेट रखा है. इस फाइनल मैच के आखिरी दिन भारत को 90 ओवरों में 280 रन और बनाने हैं जबकि ऑस्ट्रेलिया को जीत के लिए सिर्फ 7 विकेट लेने की जरूरत है. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 02:11 PM IST

ICC WTC Final 2023: भारत के हाथ से आईसीसी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप की ट्रॉफी लगभग फिसल गई है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने टीम इंडिया के सामने 444 रनों का टारगेट रखा है. इस फाइनल मैच के आखिरी दिन भारत को 90 ओवरों में 280 रन और बनाने हैं जबकि ऑस्ट्रेलिया को जीत के लिए सिर्फ 7 विकेट लेने की जरूरत है. विराट कोहली (44) और अजिंक्य रहाणे (20) क्रीज पर मौजूद हैं. पांचवें और आखिरी दिन टीम इंडिया को चमत्कार करने होंगे. भारत के पूर्व कोच रवि शास्त्री ने दो खिलाड़ियों को टीम इंडिया का सबसे बड़ा विलेन बताया है.    

