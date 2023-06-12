World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 के लिए देर रात टीम का ऐलान, इन 15 खिलाड़ियों के नाम पर लगी मुहर
World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 के लिए देर रात टीम का ऐलान, इन 15 खिलाड़ियों के नाम पर लगी मुहर

ODI World Cup 2023: आईसीसी क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप 2023 के क्वालीफायर मैचों के लिए देर रात एक टीम ने अपने स्क्वॉड का ऐलान कर दिया है. ये टूर्नामेंट 18 जून से जिम्बाब्वे में खेला जाएगा.

Jun 12, 2023

World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 के लिए देर रात टीम का ऐलान, इन 15 खिलाड़ियों के नाम पर लगी मुहर

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: यूएई (UAE Cricket Team) के सेलेक्शन पैनल ने जिम्बाब्वे में 18 जून से शुरू होने वाले 2023 आईसीसी क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप (ICC World Cup Qualifier) क्वालीफायर के लिए 15 सदस्यीय टीम का ऐलान कर दिया है. वर्ल्ड कप के लिए क्वालीफायर मैच 10 टीमों के बीच खेले जाएंगे. ग्रुप ए में वेस्टइंडीज, जिम्बाब्वे, नीदरलैंड, नेपाल और यूएसए की टीम को रखा गया है. जबकि ग्रुप बी में श्रीलंका, आयरलैंड, स्कॉटलैंड, ओमान और यूएई की टीमें हैं. ये सभी टीमें भारत में होने वाले आईसीसी क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप 2023 में आखिरी दो स्थानों के लिए प्रतिस्पर्धा करेंगी.

