VIDEO : शर्त लगा लो, आज तक नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा विकेट! बदकिस्मती का शिकार हुआ बल्लेबाज
topStories1hindi1740956
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

VIDEO : शर्त लगा लो, आज तक नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा विकेट! बदकिस्मती का शिकार हुआ बल्लेबाज

ENG vs AUS 1st Test: क्रिकेट मैदान पर आज तक कई बार अजीब तरह के विकेट गिरे हैं, मुश्किल से मुश्किल कैच लपके गए हैं लेकिन शायद ही किसी ने खिलाड़ी को ऐसे बोल्ड होते देखा हो जैसे एजबेस्टन में हुआ. ये सब हुआ ऑस्ट्रेलिया और इंग्लैंड के बीच एशेज सीरीज-2023 के पहले टेस्ट मैच के दौरान.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 08:19 PM IST

Trending Photos

VIDEO : शर्त लगा लो, आज तक नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा विकेट! बदकिस्मती का शिकार हुआ बल्लेबाज

England vs Australia, Harry Brook Wicket: क्रिकेट फैंस ने आज तक बल्लेबाज और गेंदबाज के बीच एक से एक जंग देखी होगी, अजीब तरह से बोल्ड तो उससे भी ज्यादा हैरान करने वाले कैच लपकते देखे होंगे लेकिन शुक्रवार को जो हुआ, उसका तो इससे पहले शायद ही कोई गवाह रहा हो. ये सब हुआ ऑस्ट्रेलिया और इंग्लैंड के बीच एशेज सीरीज-2023 के पहले टेस्ट मैच के दौरान.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: पोपटलाल का सपना संग हो गया शगुन, अब जल्द बजेगी शादी की शहनाई
Odisha Train Accident
ओडिशा रेल हादसे से पहले अप्रैल में रेलवे बोर्ड ने सिग्नल कर्मियों को लगाई थी फटकार
cyclone Biparjoy
उखड़ गए पेड़, गुल हो गई बिजली...महातूफान बिपरजॉय से जुड़े ये हैं बड़े अपडेट
Bharti Singh
तूफान में घूमने निकला गोला, Bharti Singh harsh और Limbachiyaa की अधर में अटकी जान