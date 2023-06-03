Train Accident: ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसे ने विराट को दिया दर्द, सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया इमोशनल पोस्ट
topStories1hindi1722637
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Train Accident: ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसे ने विराट को दिया दर्द, सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया इमोशनल पोस्ट

Odisha Train Accident: ओडिशा में हुए भीषण ट्रेन हादसे में हताहतों का आंकड़ा लगातार बढ़ रहा है. इस ट्रेन हादसे पर टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान विराट कोहली ने दुख जताया है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

Trending Photos

Train Accident: ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसे ने विराट को दिया दर्द, सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया इमोशनल पोस्ट

Virat Kohli On Odisha Train Accident: ओडिशा में तीन ट्रेनों की टक्कर में कम से कम 288 लोगों की मौत हो गई और लगभग 900 लोग घायल हो गए. बालासोर में बेंगलुरू-हावड़ा सुपरफास्ट एक्सप्रेस, शालीमार-चेन्नई सेंट्रल कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस और एक मालगाड़ी की घातक ट्रेन दुर्घटना शुक्रवार शाम करीब 7 बजे हुई. हादसे में फंसे पीड़ितों को निकालने के लिए विभिन्न एजेंसियों का बचाव अभियान अब भी जारी है. इस ट्रेन हादसे पर टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान विराट कोहली ने दुख जताया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
Powered by Tomorrow.io
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
unemployment
‘जॉब में मत करो जिंदगी बर्बाद’- हर महीने करोड़ों कमाने वाले लड़के की लोगों को सलाह
rajnath singh
बृजभूषण शरण मामले पर राजनाथ सिंह का बड़ा बयान, कार्रवाई को लेकर कही ये बात
MSME benefits
योगी सरकार ने लघु उद्योगों की मदद के लिए छेड़ा पंजीकरण अभियान,उद्यमियों को होगा लाभ