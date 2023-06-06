Virat Kohli: टीम इंडिया को हल्के में नहीं... WTC फाइनल से पहले विराट ने छिड़का AUS के जख्मों पर नमक!
WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच से पहले टीम इंडिया के स्टार बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली ने बड़ा बयान दिया है. दोनों टीमों के बीच ये मैच 7 जून से द ओवल में खेला जाएगा.

Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

Virat Kohli on WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल (WTC Final) की उल्टी गिनती शुरू हो गई हैं. इस महामुकाबले से पहले टीम इंडिया के स्टार बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली ने बड़ा बयान दिया है. विराट कोहली ने कुछ ऐसा कहा है जो ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम को शायद ही हजम होगा. विराट कोहली ने कहा है कि भारतीय टेस्ट टीम ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को उसी की सरजमीं पर दो बार हराकर काफी सम्मान हासिल किया है और अब उन्हें टेस्ट में हल्के में नहीं लिया जाता.

