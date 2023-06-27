World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 को लेकर सबसे बड़ी भविष्यवाणी, सहवाग ने बताए 4 सेमीफाइनलिस्ट टीमों के नाम
World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 को लेकर सबसे बड़ी भविष्यवाणी, सहवाग ने बताए 4 सेमीफाइनलिस्ट टीमों के नाम

ODI World Cup 2023: भारतीय टीम के पूर्व सलामी बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग (Virender Sehwag) ने वनडे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 को लेकर बड़ी भविष्यवाणी भी कर दी है. सहवाग ने उन 4 टीमों के नाम बताए हैं जो सेमीफाइनल में पहुंच सकती है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 02:59 PM IST

ODI World Cup 2023 Virender Sehwag: वनडे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 का काउंटडाउन शुरू हो चुका है. मुंबई में एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान बीसीसीआई सचिव जय शाह समेत आईसीसी के कई अधिकारियों की मौजूदगी में शेड्यूल का ऐलान कर दिया गया है. आज से ठीक 100 दिन बाद यानी 5 अक्टूबर से इस टूर्नामेंट का आगाज अहमदाबाद में होगा, जिसका फाइनल मुकाबला 19 नवंबर को खेला जाएगा. इस टूर्नामेंट में कुल 10 टीमें खेलेंगी. भारतीय टीम के पूर्व सलामी बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग (Virender Sehwag) ने इस टूर्नामेंट को लेकर बड़ी भविष्यवाणी भी कर दी है. सहवाग ने उन 4 टीमों के नाम बताए हैं जो सेमीफाइनल में पहुंच सकती है.

